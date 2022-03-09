Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:ARTL opened at GBX 145 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 94.96, a quick ratio of 61.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.46 million and a PE ratio of 36.41. Alpha Real Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 136.40 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 189 ($2.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.69.
