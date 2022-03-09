Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ARTL opened at GBX 145 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 94.96, a quick ratio of 61.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.46 million and a PE ratio of 36.41. Alpha Real Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 136.40 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 189 ($2.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.69.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.