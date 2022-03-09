AlphaValue Downgrades Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to Buy

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FOJCY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.