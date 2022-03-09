AlphaValue Downgrades Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to Buy

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FOJCY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

About Fortum Oyj (Get Rating)

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.