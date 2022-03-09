alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives €17.99 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.99 ($19.56).

Several research firms have issued reports on AOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.20) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($21.20) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($21.20) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($21.79) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

ETR AOX traded down €1.61 ($1.75) on Tuesday, hitting €13.56 ($14.74). 314,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($12.76) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($16.57).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

