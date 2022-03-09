AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$32.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALA. CIBC cut their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.39.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ALA stock opened at C$28.81 on Monday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$20.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.