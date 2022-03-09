Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.33.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,651,000 after buying an additional 550,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,774,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,437,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 143,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

