AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

DIT opened at $166.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $270.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 0.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 0.64% of AMCON Distributing worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

