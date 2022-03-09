American International Group Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 866,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,060,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MMSI opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

