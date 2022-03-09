American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Itron worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Itron by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Itron by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $103.54. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.