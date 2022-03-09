American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Atkore worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Atkore by 26.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 130,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 83.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 147,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 41,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $63,315.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $2,272,423. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.16. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

