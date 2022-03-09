American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.