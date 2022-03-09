American International Group Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 243,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 627.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91,947 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 88,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

NYSE GPI opened at $190.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.14. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.00 and a 1 year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.60.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,378 shares of company stock worth $2,531,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.