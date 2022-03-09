American International Group Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Herc in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HRI. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

Shares of HRI opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.17 and its 200 day moving average is $160.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Herc Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.