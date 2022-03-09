American International Group Inc. Sells 330 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of UniFirst worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UNF opened at $169.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.91. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $168.18 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.01.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

