American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Up 27.9% in February

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 419,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total value of $542,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total transaction of $7,385,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,938 shares of company stock worth $11,904,771. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American National Group by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after buying an additional 61,612 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American National Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANAT stock opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. American National Group has a 12 month low of $98.66 and a 12 month high of $195.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

