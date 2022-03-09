AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend payment by 35.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. AMERISAFE has a payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $904.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.37. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $67.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 128,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 46.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 43,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.