AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend payment by 35.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. AMERISAFE has a payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.
AMERISAFE stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $904.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.37. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $67.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 128,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 46.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 43,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
