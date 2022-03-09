Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. 630,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,724. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,134 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.