Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) PT Set at C$1.30 by Raymond James

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.30 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 83.10% from the company’s current price.

ANX stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.71. 21,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.02 million and a PE ratio of -17.32. Anaconda Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.05.

In other Anaconda Mining news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 416,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,560. Also, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,000. Insiders sold a total of 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $97,730 in the last ninety days.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

