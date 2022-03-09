Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) & Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Head to Head Comparison

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kopin and Analog Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00 Analog Devices 0 3 17 0 2.85

Analog Devices has a consensus target price of $201.63, indicating a potential upside of 35.76%. Given Analog Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than Kopin.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kopin and Analog Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $40.13 million 6.16 -$4.41 million ($0.09) -29.77 Analog Devices $7.32 billion 10.62 $1.39 billion $3.18 46.70

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kopin has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -19.10% -14.90% -10.16% Analog Devices 15.18% 12.35% 8.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Kopin on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kopin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc. is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

