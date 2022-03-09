Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) will report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.29. Canadian National Railway reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 967.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 737,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,660,000 after acquiring an additional 94,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI stock opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

