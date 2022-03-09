Analysts Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will report $182.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.50 million and the lowest is $180.50 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $163.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $786.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $784.67 million to $790.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $874.17 million, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $890.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $234,659.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $67,267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,710,000 after acquiring an additional 308,579 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 36.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,049,000 after acquiring an additional 251,265 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,403,000 after acquiring an additional 222,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,530,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.31. The company had a trading volume of 44,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.58. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -75.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

