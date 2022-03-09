Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $37,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $508,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 78.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 482,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $684.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

