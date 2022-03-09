Analysts Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $705.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) to post sales of $705.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $701.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $714.80 million. ITT posted sales of $698.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ITT by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ITT by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ITT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.85. 2,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,302. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

