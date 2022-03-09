Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.12. Kilroy Realty reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,980 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 620,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 153,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $70.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

