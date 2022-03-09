Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of MANH opened at $126.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average is $152.25. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $113.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

