Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. 217,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,812. The stock has a market cap of $509.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.28%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

