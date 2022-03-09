Analysts Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.89 Million

Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will post $205.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.20 million and the highest is $207.80 million. Trupanion reported sales of $154.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $889.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $900.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.05 and a beta of 2.09. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.23.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $432,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,648. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

