Analysts Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Zscaler posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.66.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,267 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,662. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,632,000 after acquiring an additional 61,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,387,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,194. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.04.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

