Analysts Expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.05 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $7.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $49.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.31 million to $49.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.67 million, with estimates ranging from $57.70 million to $69.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

AQST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,943. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

