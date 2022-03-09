Analysts Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) to post sales of $75.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $76.00 million. Camtek reported sales of $57.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $309.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $312.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $332.85 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $335.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Camtek has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek (Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.