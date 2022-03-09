Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Post $1.80 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,268,000 after purchasing an additional 791,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after purchasing an additional 632,809 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,967,000 after purchasing an additional 599,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXR opened at $196.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $126.04 and a one year high of $228.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 80.91%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

