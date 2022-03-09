Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Post $1.80 EPS

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,268,000 after purchasing an additional 791,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after purchasing an additional 632,809 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,967,000 after purchasing an additional 599,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXR opened at $196.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $126.04 and a one year high of $228.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 80.91%.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.