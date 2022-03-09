Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the highest is $3.28. Littelfuse reported earnings of $2.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $14.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 35.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 5.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $8.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.90. 2,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,579. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.98. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $234.59 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

