Analysts Expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to Post $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) to post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.70. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 735%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $7.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,536,000 after acquiring an additional 124,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after acquiring an additional 756,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,046,000 after acquiring an additional 602,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 465,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $76.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

