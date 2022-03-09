Analysts Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Otis Worldwide posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.76. The stock had a trading volume of 78,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,163. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

