Analysts Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) to announce ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.11) and the highest is ($1.40). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.84) to ($4.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($1.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,477,000 after buying an additional 345,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after buying an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter.

PTCT stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.92.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

