Analysts Expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.36). SI-BONE posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SI-BONE.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $67,681.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at $2,832,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 22.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 35.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIBN traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 196,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,149. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 12.04. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.41.

About SI-BONE (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.