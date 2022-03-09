Analysts Issue Forecasts for agilon health, inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for agilon health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a PE ratio of -18.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $10,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $5,868,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $24,391,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $9,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other agilon health news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $124,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297 over the last ninety days.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

