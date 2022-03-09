Analysts Offer Predictions for Kimco Realty Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Kimco Realty in a report released on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 52,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,027,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 130,166 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.