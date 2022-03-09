Analysts Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) PT at $22.71

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get EverQuote alerts:

NASDAQ EVER opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.11 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.13. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $42.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,799 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $58,428.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 66,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $976,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,262,503 shares of company stock valued at $18,824,449 and have sold 22,990 shares valued at $355,664. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after buying an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,610 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.