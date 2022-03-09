Analysts Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Target Price at $42.13

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

LUNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Pulmonx stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $792.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.30. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $672,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $98,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,217. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Pulmonx by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,107,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 414,180 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,366,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 336,980 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,087,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 285,580 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

