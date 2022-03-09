Analysts Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target at $119.33

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRU. Barclays began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.31. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.