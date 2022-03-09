Analyzing Better Choice (BTTR) and The Competition

Better Choice (NASDAQ: BTTR – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Better Choice to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Better Choice alerts:

Better Choice has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.0% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -48.10% -1,113.44% -76.49% Better Choice Competitors -32.35% -152.85% -21.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Better Choice and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00 Better Choice Competitors 275 1265 1441 32 2.41

Better Choice currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.36%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 115.25%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Better Choice is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Better Choice and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million -$59.33 million 9.25 Better Choice Competitors $12.47 billion $2.09 billion -28.23

Better Choice’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Better Choice rivals beat Better Choice on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Better Choice (Get Rating)

Better Choice Co., Inc. is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog. The company was founded on January 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.