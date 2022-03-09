AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AnaptysBio in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $806.68 million, a P/E ratio of 104.21 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $8,936,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $6,081,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 111,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 182,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

