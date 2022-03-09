AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $29.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.68 million, a P/E ratio of 104.21 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

