AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.72 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

ANAB opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.21 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 476.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

