Angela M. Sargent Sells 10,823 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.