Anglo American (LON:AAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,141.50

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,141.50 ($54.26) and last traded at GBX 3,975 ($52.08), with a volume of 885253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,828 ($50.16).

A number of brokerages have commented on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.57) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.86) to GBX 3,600 ($47.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,413.33 ($44.72).

The company has a market capitalization of £50.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,445.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,079.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.35), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,137,459.38). Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($37.96) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,009.26).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

