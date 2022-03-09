AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $24.20 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.
AU opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (Get Rating)
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.