AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $24.20 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AU opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.