Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,958 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 107,806 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

AM opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

