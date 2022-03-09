ApeSwap Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $313,377.00 (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000765 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $32.83 million and approximately $313,377.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.72 or 0.06516679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,944.29 or 0.99841187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00041654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00044469 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 102,219,692 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

