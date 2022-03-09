Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $39.78 million and $1.73 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.24 or 0.00187283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.00342691 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00052708 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

